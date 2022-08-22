Love of animals in Thailand offers app creator a brand new 'oppawtunity'

The Covid-19 pandemic also triggered a “loneliness epidemic”, with people becoming increasingly isolated while working from home or being quarantined as high-risk cases. Hence, demand for pets has risen as people need some company and moral support.

The bilingual (English/Thai) app offers pet parents an all-in-one service that allows them to voice their opinions, participate in discussions and share the latest trends. Pet parents can also “shop” for treats on the app and within this month, the app is expected to launch a pet-insurance scheme.

Pet alerts and pet hotel bookings will be launched next month, and other exciting pet solutions will be launched before yearend.

Call (02) 123 8744 or email [email protected], or download the app from the App Store and Google Play.