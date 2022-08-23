NationTV's Mani Mekhala awards are ‘like gifts’, says delighted Nation Group CEO

The event, organised annually by the Association Reporter of Entertainment Thailand, was held on Saturday at Bangkok’s Show DC department store.

“As group CEO, I’m honoured and rejoice that NationTV has received these prestigious awards,” Shine said. “In its 52 years of operation, Nation Group has always been committed to its ideology of ethics and responsibility to society. We aim to present news impartially, monitor corruption and take care of national and public interests.

“These awards are like gifts and offer moral support to all employees of Nation Group to continue their duty for the sake of the country and society. Even though the path of true journalists will never be filled with rose petals and they will always have pressure from all sides,” he added.

The Mani Mekhala award ceremony has been held yearly since 1980 to encourage staff in the entertainment and mass media business to continue producing top-notch work.

NationTV, Thailand’s first 24-hour news channel, was launched 22 years ago and prides itself in providing high-quality, unbiased reports to the general public.

This year has also been promising for Nation Group business-wise, as the company recorded profits of 519.73 million baht in the first six months, compared with a loss of 99.87 million baht in the same period last year.