Department of Groundwater Resources hosts the 1st international academic symposium on groundwater in Thailand

The event will be held in Bangkok from August 22-24 at the Ballroom, Amari Watergate Hotel, followed by a study trip in Kanchanaburi province on August 25-26, in order to discuss and share knowledge, experiences, research findings including innovations and technology on groundwater issues, as well as to emphasize the significance of groundwater on the international stages.

HE. Mr. Varawut Silpa-archa, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment, presided over the opening ceremony.

During the “1st THAILAND INTERNATIONAL GROUNDWATER SYMPOSIUM: KEY TO WATER SECURITY AND SUSTAINABILITY”, the international academic symposium on groundwater is organized in Thailand for the first time, with presence of experts from more than 23 countries around the world, such as:

• Mr. Péter Kovács, Head of River Basin Management and Water Protection Department, Ministry of Interior, Hungary.

• Dr. Peter Dillion, Head of CSIRO Australian Research Teams.

• Prof. Dr. Makoto Taniguchi, Deputy Director-General of Research Institute for Humanity and Nature, Japan.

• Prof. Dr. Kyoung-Woong Kim, Director of International Environmental Research Institute (IERI), Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology.

• Dr. Jim LaMoreaux, Chairman of PELA GeoEnvironmental, IAH US National Chapter.



