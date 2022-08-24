Thailand records 2,062 confirmed Covid-19 cases, 28 deaths on Wednesday

The country’s total caseload from Covid-19 stands at 4,639,261 – 4,589,321 of whom have recovered, 17,831 are still in hospitals and 32,109 have died.

Separately, another 3,673 people were given their first Covid-19 shot in the last 24 hours, 7,885 their second shot and 21,697 a booster, bringing the total number of Covid-19 vaccine doses administered nationwide to 142,515,148.

According to Worldometer, confirmed cases globally had risen to 602.59 million on Wednesday, 577.34 million of whom have recovered, 18.77 million are active cases (43,802 in severe condition) and 6.48 million have died (up by 1,830).

Thailand ranks 29th in the global list of most cases, which is topped by the US with 95.54 million, followed by India with 44.37 million, France with 34.39 million, Brazil with 34.31 million and Germany with 31.92 million.