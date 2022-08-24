More rains likely across Thailand today as monsoon hovers over country

The department said the rains are the result of the southwest monsoon across the country and over the Andaman Sea and the Gulf.

However, tropical storm Ma-on, which is presently hovering over the upper South China Sea and expected to make landfall in southern China by August 25, will have no direct effect on Thailand, the department added.

Here’s the weather forecast for August 24:

Bangkok and surrounding areas:

Scattered thundershowers. Temperature lows of 26-28 degrees and highs of 33-36 degrees Celsius.

North:

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Chiang Rai, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phichit and Phetchabun. Temperature lows of 23-25 degrees and highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.

Northeast:

Fairly widespread thundershowers and isolated heavy rains in Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Buri Ram, Surin, Si Sa Ket and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperature lows of 23-26 degrees and highs of 33-35 degrees Celsius.

Central:

Scattered thundershowers mostly in Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lop Buri, Saraburi, Kanchanaburi and Ratchaburi. Temperature lows of 24-26 degrees and highs of 34-36 degrees Celsius.