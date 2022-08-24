Anti-Prayut rallyists camp out at Govt House

At around 10pm, the group marched from Democracy Monument in Bangkok’s Phra Nakhon district and gathered in front of Dusit district’s Rajavinit Mathayom School, which is located next to Government House.

The path to Government House via Chamai Maruchet Bridge has been blocked by containers and steel fences, while crowd-control police have been deployed about 100 metres away from the rally to monitor the situation.

Protests leaders took turns giving speeches on stage, attacking the Prayut administration for its job through eight years since he first took the premiership in 2014. Rally leaders also asked participants to maintain a peaceful gathering and avoid using violence against police.

Most rallyists dispersed at around midnight, but some spent the night on the footpath to resume their protest on Wednesday.

As the gathering on Tuesday concluded, the demonstrators dispersed from their site at Rajavinit Mathayom School to allow traffic to resume as normal.