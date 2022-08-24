Residential site on Ayutthaya pedestrian bridge demolished
A residential area on a pedestrian bridge in front of Wat Khan Ham community in Ayutthaya’s Uthai district was razed to the ground on Wednesday “to ensure the safety of residents”.
The move came after a TikTok video clip of the pedestrian bridge decorated with colourful curtains, floor tiles and utensils went viral on social media.
The temporary officer for Ayutthaya Highway District, Thawat Changtham, said the district normally conducts cleaning operations and expels beggars regularly. He said the residental site sprung up a week after the agency sped up work on the Asian Highway.
Meanwhile, several residents in the area said beggars usually returned to the pedestrian bridge a while after they were expelled.
The residents also said they were afraid of the man who set up the residential site because he has “a big body with tattoos”.
