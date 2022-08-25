State agency plans another major push to develop smart cities
Thailand plans to pursue smart city development across the country with the help of 150 second-generation smart city ambassadors (SCA), president of the Digital Economy Promotion Agency (DEPA) Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said.
Nuttapon, who is also the CEO of the DEPA, told a press conference that the key was to develop and transform their hometowns into smart and modern cities.
He clarified that being a smart city does not mean that all infrastructure and services would use cutting-edge innovation and technology. Being a smart city means finding the ideas and methods to apply all available local resources for better living in the upcountry, he explained.
This type of development is required to ensure that prosperity is distributed evenly across the country. This is also a practical way to encourage young people to stay in their hometown and work, he said.
The DEPA revealed that the first SCA Programme was a huge success, with a total of 49 new projects and project expansions worth approximately 1.170 billion baht. The programme successfully nurtured and trained 22 smart city ambassadors from 22 provinces to play a role in smart city development alongside local agencies.
Given the success, the DEPA — as the major organiser — is partnering VIA Group (Thailand), Jumbo Electronics, and Cloudee Telecom this year to expand the programme into a second round of success.
The objective, this time, is to nurture 150 young smart city ambassadors selected from 150 areas across the nation by improving their skills and knowledge relevant to the mission.
This programme is packed with intensive activities both online and on-site that promote the required body of knowledge and skills among the participants.
Nuttapon said the SCA Programme aims to support smart city development with new perspectives from young people and encourage local employment that draws young talents back to their hometowns.
"The participants will be trained to foster their digital skills and fundamental skills in smart city development before they become ‘smart city ambassadors’ working at a participating organisation from either the public or private sector for 12 months with the local staff as their mentors," said Nuttapon.
Meanwhile, the smart city ambassadors will be able to employ their knowledge to tackle urban issues, find solutions to their city that are more relevant, and drive smart city development in each of their areas, he added.
Speaking at the opening ceremony of the second SCA Programme on the topic "Wider Perspectives on Smart City: Smart City, Smart People, and Smart Management with Technology”, Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon stated that while technology plays a vital role today, people are still more important.
Therefore, assisting people to reskill and upskill their knowledge and expertise will help with the nationwide transformation of smart cities.
He identified three key agendas to help build a smart city: using technology wisely, providing equitable education, and support for people's wellness.
He added that a smart city is data-driven, so the government sector should collaborate with the private sector and civil society to create big data and share it so that all parties involved are aware of the issues and can work together to find the right solution.
The second SCA Programme is expected to expand smart city development in 150 areas and 50 emerging smart cities across the country, as well as other projects that aid in the improvement of quality of life.