State agency plans another major push to develop smart cities

Nuttapon, who is also the CEO of the DEPA, told a press conference that the key was to develop and transform their hometowns into smart and modern cities.

He clarified that being a smart city does not mean that all infrastructure and services would use cutting-edge innovation and technology. Being a smart city means finding the ideas and methods to apply all available local resources for better living in the upcountry, he explained.

This type of development is required to ensure that prosperity is distributed evenly across the country. This is also a practical way to encourage young people to stay in their hometown and work, he said.

