Chao Phraya flows calmly despite dam discharges

RID added that the upper part of the river was stable due to limited rain.

It also said that the Chao Phraya Dam has been releasing water at 1,500 cubic metres per second for three consecutive days and this has helped keep the river stable.

The department said the water will be pushed to the sea as soon as possible to prepare for runoffs from the North.

The Pasak Chonlasit Dam in Lopburi will also release water accordingly to ease the impact on lower areas.