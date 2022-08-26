Chao Phraya flows calmly despite dam discharges
The Chao Phraya River is stable now, the Royal Irrigation Department (RID) said on Thursday.
According to the department, the flow of the river in Nakhon Sawan province was measured at 1,582 cubic metres per second, while the water level was 4.31 metres lower than the embankment.
RID added that the upper part of the river was stable due to limited rain.
It also said that the Chao Phraya Dam has been releasing water at 1,500 cubic metres per second for three consecutive days and this has helped keep the river stable.
The department said the water will be pushed to the sea as soon as possible to prepare for runoffs from the North.
The Pasak Chonlasit Dam in Lopburi will also release water accordingly to ease the impact on lower areas.
RID said it will monitor the amount of water directed into the Chao Phraya Dam and will instruct related agencies to inform people living in risky areas.
The department will also offer help to people affected by floods to help ease their burden. It is urging people to closely monitor reports from government agencies until the rainy season ends.
The Hydro Informatics Institute has said that the rainy season will end in 68 days.