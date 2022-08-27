Nong-O retains title as Thai boxers go on KO spree at ONE Fight Night
Thailand’s Nong-O Gaiyanghadao, reigning ONE bantamweight world champion, overpowered British striking superstar Liam “Hitman” Harrison to retain his crown in Singapore on Friday night.
Nong-O showed superior Muay Thai skills to end his rival’s challenge in the first round of their ONE Fight Night 1 bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.
The pair began by trading low kicks before launching strikes to the body. Nong-O began targeting Harrison’s knee with his shin, almost sending his challenger spinning to the ground after one brutal kick.
Sensing a weak point, the Thai launched a barrage of low kicks, breaking through the Englishman’s defences and causing his legs to buckle beneath him. At the 2.10 mark in round one, Nong-O landed a vicious kick just below Harrison’s knee, sending him down for the count. The challenger tried desperately to get back on his feet but when his damaged left leg wouldn’t hold him, the referee waved off the bout.
Nong-O earned a US$50,000 (1.8 million baht) performance bonus after his sixth successful defence of the ONE bantamweight Muay Thai world title.
The 35-year-old Thai, whose real name is Apichet Kotanon, became a Muay Thai instructor in Singapore after taking a hiatus from Thai boxing in 2015.
Another bout on the main card saw third-ranked contender Panpayak Jitmuangnon defeat fourth-ranked Michael Savvas with a second-round knockout in their One flyweight Muay Thai world grand prix semi-final.
The victory earned Panpayak a spot in the final plus a $50,000 bonus.
Superlek Kiatmoo9, also from Thailand, delivered another spectacular knockout to beat Walter Goncalves and earn the $50,000 bonus. The No 1 ranked Muay Thai flyweight contender will take on compatriot Panpayak in the grand prix final later this year.