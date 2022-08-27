Nong-O retains title as Thai boxers go on KO spree at ONE Fight Night

Nong-O showed superior Muay Thai skills to end his rival’s challenge in the first round of their ONE Fight Night 1 bout at the Singapore Indoor Stadium.

The pair began by trading low kicks before launching strikes to the body. Nong-O began targeting Harrison’s knee with his shin, almost sending his challenger spinning to the ground after one brutal kick.

Sensing a weak point, the Thai launched a barrage of low kicks, breaking through the Englishman’s defences and causing his legs to buckle beneath him. At the 2.10 mark in round one, Nong-O landed a vicious kick just below Harrison’s knee, sending him down for the count. The challenger tried desperately to get back on his feet but when his damaged left leg wouldn’t hold him, the referee waved off the bout.