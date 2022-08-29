No sign of tomato flu in Thailand, virus still confined to India: DDC

Dr Opas Karnkawinpong, director-general of the Department of Disease Control (DDC), said on Sunday that though the situation is not worrying, his department has been instructed to monitor the situation.

Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul issued the order after learning that more than 100 children under five had been infected by the virus in India after it was first detected on May 6 in Kerala.

“Initial symptoms are similar to flu, including fever and muscle ache, before rashes and reddish blisters start appearing in the body,” Opas said. “The blisters look like small tomatoes, hence the name. This disease is not related to actual tomatoes whatsoever.”

He also said that tomato flu symptoms are similar to those caused by the hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) virus.

“So far, more than 100 cases have been found in India with no fatalities yet. The symptoms are often less severe than those of HFMD and eventually go away on their own,” he said. He added that this virus can be transmitted by touching common surfaces or putting objects in one’s mouth, which makes small children particularly susceptible to the disease.

Opas said according to current data, the tomato flu is not “worrying” because it is only being found in limited areas. He added that patient screening and treatment process will be the same as HFMD, and the Thai healthcare system is fully prepared to handle an outbreak and local and national levels.

“Germs spread easily during the rainy season. Parents are advised to monitor their children’s health closely and regularly clean and disinfect their rooms, furniture and toys,” he added.