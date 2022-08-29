Over half of flooded plantations in Northeast are rice fields
Some 370,522 rai (59,283 hectares) of plantations in the Northeast are inundated, of which 217,612 rai are rice fields, while the meteorological department has warned of heavy rains in most parts of the country until August 31.
The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA), in its Facebook post on Monday, unveiled flooding statistics for the country. It said that 84,737 rai of plantations in the Mekong area were flooded.
“The top three provinces affected by flooding are: Nakhon Phanom (22,266 rai), Udon Thani (17,994 rai) and Sakon Nakhon (15,997 rai)," it said.
The GISTDA added that 285,785 rai of plantations in the Chi and Mun river basins were flooded.
“The top three provinces in their vicinity affected by floods are Roi-Et (83,023 rai), Buri Ram (29,086 rai) and Surin (26,311 rai)," it said.
For more information, visit the GISTDA website: http://flood.gistda.or.th.
Earlier, the Thai Meteorological Department forecast heavy rains for the North, East, South and Central regions from Monday to Wednesday.
The department warned of flash floods and runoffs, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.