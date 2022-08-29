Over half of flooded plantations in Northeast are rice fields

“The top three provinces affected by flooding are: Nakhon Phanom (22,266 rai), Udon Thani (17,994 rai) and Sakon Nakhon (15,997 rai)," it said.

The GISTDA added that 285,785 rai of plantations in the Chi and Mun river basins were flooded.

“The top three provinces in their vicinity affected by floods are Roi-Et (83,023 rai), Buri Ram (29,086 rai) and Surin (26,311 rai)," it said.

For more information, visit the GISTDA website: http://flood.gistda.or.th.