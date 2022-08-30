Parliament okays NESDC’s new development plan for Thailand
The Parliament has given the go-ahead to the 13th National Economic and Social Development Plan (2023-2027), which aims to make Thailand stable, prosperous and sustainable.
Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC), said on Monday that the plan will be submitted to His Majesty the King for review before it is announced on October 1.
He added that NESDC has included the sufficiency economy philosophy, UN Sustainable Development Goals and bio-circular-green economy in the plan.
"The plan focuses on five aspects, including innovation-based production structure, personnel development, sustainable production and consumption, as well as boosting the country's potential in dealing with risks and changes," he said.
He explained that the plan's key performance indicators include:
• Boosting per capita income to US$9,300 or 300,000 baht compared to $7,097 or 227,000 baht in 2021.
• Boosting the human development index to 0.7209 compared to 0.6501 in 2020
• Reducing the income gap between the rich and poor to less than five times compared to 5.66 times in 2019.
• Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 per cent compared to 16 per cent in 2018.
Danucha said NESDC had set up development targets to ensure the plan can go smoothly, covering production and service, economic and social equality, and natural resource sustainability.
He added that the council will launch an online campaign on September 23 to build public awareness about the plan.
“The aim is to help Thailand have an advanced society and sustainable economy, which is a future everyone wants to see,” he said.