Parliament okays NESDC’s new development plan for Thailand

He added that NESDC has included the sufficiency economy philosophy, UN Sustainable Development Goals and bio-circular-green economy in the plan.

"The plan focuses on five aspects, including innovation-based production structure, personnel development, sustainable production and consumption, as well as boosting the country's potential in dealing with risks and changes," he said.

He explained that the plan's key performance indicators include:

• Boosting per capita income to US$9,300 or 300,000 baht compared to $7,097 or 227,000 baht in 2021.

• Boosting the human development index to 0.7209 compared to 0.6501 in 2020

• Reducing the income gap between the rich and poor to less than five times compared to 5.66 times in 2019.

• Reducing greenhouse gas emissions by at least 20 per cent compared to 16 per cent in 2018.