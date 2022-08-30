Thai minister holds talks with Escap on IT and digital tech cooperation
Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn discussed challenges in digital transformation with the Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (Escap) on Tuesday.
The discussion with Armida Salsiah Alisjahbana, under-secretary-general of the United Nations and Executive Secretary of Escap was held at the UN Conference Centre in Bangkok's Phra Nakhon district.
Chaiwut and Alisjahbana discussed the possibility of cooperation in information communication technology and digital technology between Thailand and Escap.
Both parties also exchanged ideas on the development of personnel for digital technology and cooperation to promote Thailand as an internet transmission hub in the Pacific region using internet exchange protocol.
The discussion also covered various projects related to digital transformation, such as Asia-Pacific Information Superhighway initiative, and the Asian and Pacific Training Centre for Information and Communication Technology for Development.