Assets worth THB101 million seized of absconding crypto firm CEO

The company, located in Muang district of Chiang Mai province, has been under investigation for allegedly running an online investment scam since January this year.

Chief of the Cyber Crime Investigation Division 1, Pol Maj-General Ronnachai Jindamuk, said the CCIB had received complaints from over 380 victims who had invested in the company’s cryptocurrency mining programmes, totalling more than 300 million baht, but had yet to receive any dividends as promised.

Ronnachai said the company was registered in February 2019 as a limited partnership engaged in domain registration with three partners — Kittkorn, his girlfriend and his brother. The company later expanded into the cloud rental business and since January 1, 2022 started inviting investments from people in over a dozen cryptocurrency mining programmes, each promising a different amount in profits.