Ministry offers tech solution after another student suffocates to death in school van
The Digital Economy and Society (DES) Ministry is promoting the use of technology to tackle cases of students being left behind in school vans.
This move comes after many cases of students being found dead after being forgotten inside school vans.
The latest case happened in Phan Thong district of Chonburi province on Tuesday when a seven-year-old girl suffocated to death inside a school van.
DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the ministry's smart school-bus system features an internet of things (IoT) sensor which can notify teachers and guardians about students inside the van via smartphones.
The ministry also aims to add face recognition system to enable users to know whether all students had gotten off the van, he added.
"The smart school bus will enable users to help students inside the vehicles quickly," he said.
He said the Digital Economy Promotion Agency has been appointed to set up the smart system in 3,500 vans, expecting to be completed within this year.
He added that the ministry would cooperate with the Education Ministry and related agencies to set up the system in all school vans nationwide.
"If the project is successful, it will save many students' lives and no one will be forgotten inside school vans," he added.