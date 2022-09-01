Ministry offers tech solution after another student suffocates to death in school van

DES Minister Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn said the ministry's smart school-bus system features an internet of things (IoT) sensor which can notify teachers and guardians about students inside the van via smartphones.

The ministry also aims to add face recognition system to enable users to know whether all students had gotten off the van, he added.

"The smart school bus will enable users to help students inside the vehicles quickly," he said.

He said the Digital Economy Promotion Agency has been appointed to set up the smart system in 3,500 vans, expecting to be completed within this year.

He added that the ministry would cooperate with the Education Ministry and related agencies to set up the system in all school vans nationwide.

"If the project is successful, it will save many students' lives and no one will be forgotten inside school vans," he added.