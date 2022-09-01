Prawit confident Bangkok won’t see massive flooding as in 2011

Seri predicted the country would be hit by 15 more storms this year, which was likely to trigger 1,200mm rainfall this month, in October and November. He warned the “belt of storms” would move down to the central provinces, and “100-year-level rains” would unavoidably cause massive flooding in Bangkok to the level experienced in 2011.

In 2011 too, Seri had warned that Bangkok would be hit by massive flooding, but the government of then prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra had dismissed the possibility, before his warning became true.

Prawit said on Thursday that his government attached importance to water resources management and had been implementing necessary measures to prevent floods and drought for the past three years.

“We have been doing this for three years and you can see that no drought has been reported,” Prawit said.

“The government is extremely worried about water-related disasters, so all government agencies were instructed to be on standby all the time to tackle any arising problems immediately.”

For Chachoengsao, Prawit said the government had been implementing short-term, middle-term and long-term plans to ensure adequate raw water for making tap water.

As part of the plans, the government had installed water gates to prevent sea water from flowing into the Bang Pakong River, Prawit added.

He was accompanied by Labour Minister Suchart Chomklin on the inspection trip, and received by Palang Pracharath Party MPs from Chachoengsao, Chonburi and Samut Prakan.