Cambodian workers slightly hurt in Yan Nawa scaffolding collapse

An office and shrine of the Hindu BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (Thailand) denomination was under construction at the site. The 28 were working on the third floor of the planned six-storey building 10 metres above ground.

The male and female Cambodian workers were transporting cement to the third floor when the scaffolding collapsed. They were slightly injured with scratches and bruises.

Rescue staff gave the 28 first aid because they did not want to go to hospital.

The workers believed the scaffolding collapsed due to excessive weight. Rain all day was another factor. Fortunately, the scaffolding was not high so none of the 28 was severely injured or died.