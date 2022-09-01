Cambodian workers slightly hurt in Yan Nawa scaffolding collapse
Twenty-eight Cambodian construction workers were lucky to escape with light injuries in a scaffolding collapse in Bangkok’s Yan Nawa district.
The Bang Phongphang police station received a report on Wednesday night that the workers were injured at a construction site on Sathu Pradit 31 Road.
An office and shrine of the Hindu BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha (Thailand) denomination was under construction at the site. The 28 were working on the third floor of the planned six-storey building 10 metres above ground.
The male and female Cambodian workers were transporting cement to the third floor when the scaffolding collapsed. They were slightly injured with scratches and bruises.
Rescue staff gave the 28 first aid because they did not want to go to hospital.
The workers believed the scaffolding collapsed due to excessive weight. Rain all day was another factor. Fortunately, the scaffolding was not high so none of the 28 was severely injured or died.
The police contacted the Yannawa district office to shut the site for a thorough inspection before deciding to allow the construction to go ahead or order a temporary stop.