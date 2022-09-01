THB630 million spent as new phase of government subsidies begins

Altogether, 3.13 million people spent 631.58 million baht on the first day of the new phase, according to Pornchai, who doubles as director-general of the Finance Ministry’s Fiscal Policy Office.

In the fifth phase of the “Kon La Krueng” scheme, users are allowed an 800-baht subsidy to be spent until October 31. The government covers half of the price but not more than 150 baht per day.

Users can make their payments through the Pao Tang mobile app when buying food and other products at shops and stalls that take part in the scheme. They can also make purchases through five food delivery online platforms, namely Shopee Food, Lineman, Grab Food, Food Panda, and True Food.

The spokesman also reminded those eligible for the co-payment scheme of the condition that requires them to make their first payment by September 14, or they will be stripped of the right.

He also said that as many as 7 million people eligible for the programme have yet to confirm their rights with the Pao Tang app. All 21 million users from the scheme’s phase 4 are eligible for phase 5.