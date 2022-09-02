Air Force to use aerial images from jets to help flood-affected people

It will collect aerial and satellite images of flooded areas in Nakhon Sawan, Chai Nat, Ang Thong, Sing Buri, and Ayutthaya provinces.

The images will be used to analyse and gauge the direction of the floods to be able to make appropriate plans to evacuate people and goods.

The RTAF has also ordered Wing units and Flying Training Schools in the areas to prepare to evacuate people.

Previously, the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency had reported on Thursday that 749,396 rai (119,903 hectares) along the Chao Phraya, Pa Sak, Bang Pakong and Mun rivers were affected by floods.