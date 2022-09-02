All 1.5 trillion baht in Covid borrowing now allocated, says govt
The government says the last 500 billion baht of its 1.5 trillion in Covid-relief borrowing has now been allocated, with 37 billion baht covering treatment costs and allowances for medics.
“The loans obtained under the government borrowing decree have now been spent,” said Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Friday.
Of the remaining 37 billion baht, 27 billion was allocated to cover the costs of treating Covid-19 patients, as requested by the National Health Security Office, and 10 billion as “risk allowances” for doctors and nurses.
During the pandemic, the state provided free treatment to all Covid-19 patients in the country. The government passed two emergency decrees to borrow a total of 1.5 trillion baht to tackle the pandemic and alleviate its impact on the Thai economy.
The 500 billion baht was borrowed under the second loan decree.
Danucha said that about 70 per cent of the allocated budget has been paid out, with 100 per cent to be paid before yearend.
Additional Covid budget requests will be covered by the emergency central fund in the 2023 state budget, he said.
Danucha, whose agency is tasked with national economic planning, added that for the rest of the year economy-related state agencies should focus on helping “vulnerable groups” rather than stimulating the economy.
Economy-related agencies include the NESDC, Finance Ministry and Bank of Thailand.
“People in vulnerable groups should receive help as they are affected by the rising cost of living and higher utility prices. The impacts must be lowered for them,” Danucha said.