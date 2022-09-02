All 1.5 trillion baht in Covid borrowing now allocated, says govt

“The loans obtained under the government borrowing decree have now been spent,” said Danucha Pichayanan, secretary-general of National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) on Friday.

Of the remaining 37 billion baht, 27 billion was allocated to cover the costs of treating Covid-19 patients, as requested by the National Health Security Office, and 10 billion as “risk allowances” for doctors and nurses.

During the pandemic, the state provided free treatment to all Covid-19 patients in the country. The government passed two emergency decrees to borrow a total of 1.5 trillion baht to tackle the pandemic and alleviate its impact on the Thai economy.

The 500 billion baht was borrowed under the second loan decree.