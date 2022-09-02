Dugong-hunting drones boost tourism on southern Thai island

Chaiwut Thanakamanusorn was inspecting the project on Libong Island, Trang, which is famed for its herds of dugong, also known as sea cows.

The project is boosting local revenue by over 2 million baht per year and cutting costs for boats searching for dugongs by 196,000 baht per month, Digital Economy Promotion Agency (Depa) president Nuttapon Nimmanphatcharin said on Friday.

In the past, tour boat operators relied on reports of dugong sightings to locate the creatures.

“Doing so didn’t guarantee accuracy and wasted a lot of energy,” Nuttapon said.

Now, the drones locate and photo the dugongs and send their coordinates back to a control centre on the island.