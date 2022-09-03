Heavy rain, flash floods can be expected across Thailand next week, says weatherman

The department expects there to be more rain across the country, while there may be isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, East, South and Central region, including Greater Bangkok.

It warned people to beware of flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.

Strong winds are expected to create 2-3 metre high waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, which will rise even higher during thundershowers.

Waves in the lower Andaman are expected to rise about 2 metres high, and higher during thundershowers.