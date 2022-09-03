Heavy rain, flash floods can be expected across Thailand next week, says weatherman
Many parts of Thailand will be hit by heavy to very heavy rain from Monday to Friday, the Thai Meteorological Department said on Saturday.
An active monsoon trough will cover the lower North, upper Central and the Northeast for most of next week, while the southwest monsoon trough over the Andaman Sea, Thailand and the Gulf of Thailand will strengthen.
The department expects there to be more rain across the country, while there may be isolated heavy to very heavy rain in the North, Northeast, East, South and Central region, including Greater Bangkok.
It warned people to beware of flash floods and overflows, especially along waterways near foothills and lowlands.
Strong winds are expected to create 2-3 metre high waves in the upper Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand, which will rise even higher during thundershowers.
Waves in the lower Andaman are expected to rise about 2 metres high, and higher during thundershowers.
Ships have been advised to proceed with caution and avoid thundershowers, while small boats in the Andaman Sea and upper Gulf are advised to stay onshore from Monday to Friday.
The department added that the Hinnamnor typhoon is heading to South Korea and Japan, and will not affect Thailand.