47,000 illegal migrants, massive drug haul reported by Army over past year
Over the past year, the Army has seized more than 220 million methamphetamine pills and arrested over 47,000 illegal immigrants, spokesman General Santipong Thampiya said on Saturday.
During the current fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, more than 221.2 million smuggled “yaba” pills have been seized by soldiers at the borders, Santipong said.
Other narcotics were also seized during that period, including 3,400 kilograms of crystal meth aka “ice”, 58kg heroin, 515kg ketamine, 61kg opium and 4kg of ecstasy pills.
The Royal Thai Army's border forces also intercepted 47,420 foreign nationals trying to enter the country illegally, he said, adding that the arrests were five times more than last year.
No breakup of nationalities was available.
Santipong said the huge drug haul points to the Army’s efficiency in protecting society from dangerous narcotics that can bring negative economic and social impacts to the country.