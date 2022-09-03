47,000 illegal migrants, massive drug haul reported by Army over past year

During the current fiscal year, which runs from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, more than 221.2 million smuggled “yaba” pills have been seized by soldiers at the borders, Santipong said.

Other narcotics were also seized during that period, including 3,400 kilograms of crystal meth aka “ice”, 58kg heroin, 515kg ketamine, 61kg opium and 4kg of ecstasy pills.