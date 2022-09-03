Bangkok flood alert issued as Chao Phraya ‘to rise by 0.5 metres’
Bangkok authorities have issued a flood warning for communities along the Chao Phraya River that are not protected by embankments. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) warned locals to look out for rising water levels until next Saturday (September 10).
BMA cited the National Water Command Centre’s warning of heavy rain from Saturday to Thursday in the North, Northeast and East.
The centre forecasts that the water flow through the Chao Phraya Dam will increase from 1,800 to 2,000 cubic metres per second.
The centre expects the water level downstream from the dam to rise by 0.4-0.5 metres, affecting communities outside embankments, including in Bangkok, until September 10.
The BMA has set up a centre to monitor flooding and will coordinate with the Navy’s Hydrographic Department, Royal Irrigation Department, Thai Meteorological Department, and the National Water Command Centre.
BMA said officials are being deployed to risk points and preparing flood defences and equipment such as sandbags.
BMA staff will also inspect embankments for the Chao Phraya River and Bangkok Noi, Maha Sawat, and Phra Khanong canals.
The BMA warned that communities outside embankments may also be inundated by waves from boat traffic, but this would be regulated by the Marine Department.
Meanwhile, the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (Egat) and related agencies have mounted flood-prevention and relief efforts in Bangkok and surrounding provinces.