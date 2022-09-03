Bangkok flood alert issued as Chao Phraya ‘to rise by 0.5 metres’

The centre forecasts that the water flow through the Chao Phraya Dam will increase from 1,800 to 2,000 cubic metres per second.

The centre expects the water level downstream from the dam to rise by 0.4-0.5 metres, affecting communities outside embankments, including in Bangkok, until September 10.

The BMA has set up a centre to monitor flooding and will coordinate with the Navy’s Hydrographic Department, Royal Irrigation Department, Thai Meteorological Department, and the National Water Command Centre.

BMA said officials are being deployed to risk points and preparing flood defences and equipment such as sandbags.