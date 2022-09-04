Harsher punishment for traffic violators in Thailand from Monday
The Land Traffic Act’s 13th amendment, which imposes stricter rules and stronger penalties to ensure road safety, will go into effect on Monday.
Under the amendment, the new penalties are as follows:
• Up to 4,000 baht fine for speeding, jumping traffic lights or refusing to stop at zebra crossings.
• Up to 2,000 baht fine for driving against the traffic, not wearing a helmet or not fastening the seat belt.
• Up to 1 year in prison and/or a fine of between 5,000 and 20,000 baht for driving without concern for others’ safety.
• Up to 1 year in prison and/or a fine of between 5,000 and 20,000 for the first instance of drunk driving.
• Up to 2 years in prison and/or 50,000-100,000 baht fine for repeat drunk driving violations.
The law threatens to slap motorists who meet for racing, unlawfully modify their vehicles or behave suspiciously with up to three months in prison and/or a fine of 5,000 to 10,000 baht. Shops that unlawfully modify vehicles also stand to face two-thirds of the penalty.
Race organisers and advertisers can face up to six months in prison and/or a fine of 10,000 to 20,000 baht.
Driver and front-seat passengers of pick-up trucks are required to fasten their seat belts and carry a limited number of passengers in the rear bed.
The Royal Thai Police and related agencies are still considering the correct number of passengers that can be allowed to sit in the rear of pick-up trucks. Regulations on the number of passengers in the rear of trucks and ensuring children under the age of six be placed in car seats will be stringently implemented from December 4.