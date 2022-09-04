Harsher punishment for traffic violators in Thailand from Monday

• Up to 4,000 baht fine for speeding, jumping traffic lights or refusing to stop at zebra crossings.

• Up to 2,000 baht fine for driving against the traffic, not wearing a helmet or not fastening the seat belt.

• Up to 1 year in prison and/or a fine of between 5,000 and 20,000 baht for driving without concern for others’ safety.

• Up to 1 year in prison and/or a fine of between 5,000 and 20,000 for the first instance of drunk driving.

• Up to 2 years in prison and/or 50,000-100,000 baht fine for repeat drunk driving violations.