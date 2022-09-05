Elephant rescue mission launched after transport truck overturns

The truck driver and mahout managed to escape unhurt from the accident.

The Thai Elephant Alliance reported on Facebook that a male elephant named Pu Kham was being transported from Mae Jam to Chiang Mai city for the tourist trade.

“Shortly after leaving the elephant pen in Huai Phak Kood village, the driver noticed that the truck was wobbling so he parked it on the roadside and exited the vehicle,” said the post. “The truck then fell on its side and Pu Kham was knocked out by the impact.”

The elephant eventually regained consciousness but had difficulty walking.

Rescuers from the Thai Elephant Conservation Centre were called to the scene and, after examining the creature, diagnosed a suspected broken leg.

Officials then contacted the Elephant Hospital in Lampang province to dispatch a specialised vehicle to transport the animal to the hospital for diagnosis and treatment. It was due to arrive at the scene around 4pm on Monday.

The Centre of Elephant and Wildlife Health at Chiang Mai University has also dispatched a truck with drugs, saline and medical supplies to support the rescue mission.