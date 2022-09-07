background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
SATURDAY, September 24, 2022
nationthailand
Endangered helmeted hornbill now a reserved wildlife species

Endangered helmeted hornbill now a reserved wildlife species

WEDNESDAY, September 07, 2022
180
THE NATION

The Cabinet has approved a Natural Resources and Environment Ministry proposal to name the helmeted hornbill as Thailand’s 20th reserved wildlife species on Tuesday.

The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the approval came as the rare bird was now at risk of extinction.

“No more than 100 helmeted hornbills exist in nature. They are at risk of being hunted due to their cheekbones, which are as beautiful as elephant tusks,” the department explained.

The helmeted hornbill is one of 13 hornbill species found in Thailand. These hornbills have been spotted in Narathiwat’s Budo-Su-Ngai Padi National Park and Hala-Bala Wildlife Sanctuary, and Surat Thani’s Klong Seang Wildlife Sanctuary.

 

Up to 19 animals – 14 mammals, three birds, one reptile and a fish species – have been listed as reserved under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019).

THE NATION
TAGS
hornbillreserved wildlifeCabinetDepartment of National ParkNews Update
RELATED