Endangered helmeted hornbill now a reserved wildlife species
The Cabinet has approved a Natural Resources and Environment Ministry proposal to name the helmeted hornbill as Thailand’s 20th reserved wildlife species on Tuesday.
The Department of National Parks, Wildlife and Plant Conservation said the approval came as the rare bird was now at risk of extinction.
“No more than 100 helmeted hornbills exist in nature. They are at risk of being hunted due to their cheekbones, which are as beautiful as elephant tusks,” the department explained.
The helmeted hornbill is one of 13 hornbill species found in Thailand. These hornbills have been spotted in Narathiwat’s Budo-Su-Ngai Padi National Park and Hala-Bala Wildlife Sanctuary, and Surat Thani’s Klong Seang Wildlife Sanctuary.
Up to 19 animals – 14 mammals, three birds, one reptile and a fish species – have been listed as reserved under the Wildlife Preservation and Protection Act BE 2562 (2019).