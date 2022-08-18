Ombudsman says no authority to consider issue of Prayut’s tenure

On August 5, Srisuwan asked the Ombudsman to consider when Prayut’s eight-year tenure would end exactly as the May 2014 coup leader had been holding the post of prime minister since he installed an interim government that year.

Srisuwan also requested the Ombudsman to send the matter to the Constitutional Court for a ruling.

Keirov said the Ombudsman had considered the petition and decided that the issue of the prime minister’s tenure was not within the power of the Ombudsman.