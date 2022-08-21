Pro-democracy marchers call on Prayut to step down by Wednesday
Pro-democracy protesters on Sunday called on Prime Minister General Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down by Wednesday (August 24) to avoid overstaying his eight-year term limit.
Members of the United Front led a march from Sanam Luang to Democracy Monument in Bangkok, where they issued a statement.
In it, they said the 2014 coup-makers had perpetuated their rule by drafting the 2017 Constitution to have Prayut remain in power.
The statement also cited Article 158 of the charter, which says: “The prime minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not consecutively.”
It said Prayut became prime minister on August 24, 2014, meaning his constitutional term was due to end on Wednesday.
The statement also called on the Constitutional Court to rule on Prayut’s tenure limit before Wednesday and demanded that the PM halt his work until the ruling is delivered.
The protesters also urged Parliament to speed up charter amendments to “switch off” the power of senators to vote for a prime minister. The group said Article 272 of the Constitution must be amended before the next general election, which will be called in March at the latest.
Main opposition party Pheu Thai has announced that it will seek a ruling from the Constitutional Court on Prayut’s tenure before Wednesday.
A NIDA public opinion poll of 1,312 respondents conducted earlier this month found that almost two-thirds wanted Prayut to leave office by August 23, the eighth anniversary of his appointment as PM after leading the 2014 military coup.