Rally wraps up peacefully on Sunday night, march to Govt House planned for Prayut’s D-Day on Wednesday

The protest was led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua.

The group called on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down as he will have been in power for eight years on Wednesday (August 24) and will be violating the Constitution which prohibits anyone from serving as PM for more than eight years.

During his speech on Sunday, Jatuporn thanked Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt for allowing the group to gather at the town square and promised to honour the governor’s request and not spend the night there.

“On Wednesday night, which is the last day that Prayut can legitimately be in office, we plan to rally all night. So, we will move to Government House instead,” he said. “If Prayut stays in office after Wednesday, he will be referred to as the ‘unlawful prime minister’.”

Jatuporn also denied that the protest aimed to kick out Prayut to make way for exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. “I don’t know if Thaksin can return after Prayut is out. Our focus right now is to boot Prayut out after his term is up according to the Constitution,” he said.

The protesters dispersed at around 9pm.