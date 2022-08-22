Rally wraps up peacefully on Sunday night, march to Govt House planned for Prayut’s D-Day on Wednesday
Members of the “People’s Union Party” gathered at Bangkok’s Lan Khon Mueang Town Square on Sunday evening to hold a rally entitled “Countdown to 8 years of Prayut Administration”.
The protest was led by former red-shirt leader Jatuporn Prompan and lawyer Nitithorn Lamlua.
The group called on Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha to step down as he will have been in power for eight years on Wednesday (August 24) and will be violating the Constitution which prohibits anyone from serving as PM for more than eight years.
During his speech on Sunday, Jatuporn thanked Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt for allowing the group to gather at the town square and promised to honour the governor’s request and not spend the night there.
“On Wednesday night, which is the last day that Prayut can legitimately be in office, we plan to rally all night. So, we will move to Government House instead,” he said. “If Prayut stays in office after Wednesday, he will be referred to as the ‘unlawful prime minister’.”
Jatuporn also denied that the protest aimed to kick out Prayut to make way for exiled former PM Thaksin Shinawatra. “I don’t know if Thaksin can return after Prayut is out. Our focus right now is to boot Prayut out after his term is up according to the Constitution,” he said.
The protesters dispersed at around 9pm.
Meanwhile, police have announced that all roads leading to the prime minister’s office in Government House will be closed to traffic.
Police on Sunday declared a ban on vehicles entering sections of Phitsanulok, Rama V and Luk Luang roads, as well as Ratchadamnoen Nok Avenue from Sunday to Wednesday.
Apart from Jatuporn’s group, two other groups have also announced they will hold activities near Government House to demand Prayut step down.
Article 158 of the Constitution states that: “The prime minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not consecutively.”
However, the start date for Prayut’s eight-year tenure is disputed.
Many people insist the eight-year term started when Prayut first assumed the premiership on August 24, 2014 – following the military coup he led in May that year.
Others say his tenure began when the current Constitution came into force on April 6, 2017. A third group believes it should be counted from when Prayut assumed the premiership on June 9, 2019, following the general election in March that year.