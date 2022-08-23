Cabinet approves reshuffle of senior Interior Ministry officials
The Cabinet on Tuesday approved the reshuffle of key senior Interior Ministry posts, including the post of Provincial Administration Department chief ahead of the next election.
The government spokesmen team announced that the Cabinet had approved the reshuffle as proposed by Interior Minister Anupong Paochinda.
It would be the last reshuffle of senior Interior Ministry officials approved by the Cabinet of Prime Minister Prayut Chan-o-cha, as his government would complete its four-year term in March and a general election would be held afterwards.
The reshuffle was approved amid disputes on whether Tuesday should be Prayut’s last day in office. His opponents have asked the Constitutional Court to rule on whether he has reached the eight-year limit set by the charter for holding the PM’s post on Tuesday.
The reshuffle would take effect on October 1. Key transfers include:
- Saraburi Governor Manrat Ratanasukhon will become the new director-general of the Provincial Administration Department.
- Ansit Samphantharat will be transferred from the post of deputy permanent secretary to the post of director-general of the Community Development Department.
- Chayawut Chanthorn, a deputy permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, will become director-general of the Department of Land.
- Pongrat Piromrat, Ubon Ratchathani governor, will become director-general of the Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department.
- Kachorn Srichawanothai, Samut Songkhram governor, will become director-general of the Local Administration Department.
Political observers say these key Interior Ministry posts are crucial in playing a role to help the government gain an upper hand in the election.