Cabinet approves reshuffle of senior Interior Ministry officials

The reshuffle would take effect on October 1. Key transfers include:

- Saraburi Governor Manrat Ratanasukhon will become the new director-general of the Provincial Administration Department.

- Ansit Samphantharat will be transferred from the post of deputy permanent secretary to the post of director-general of the Community Development Department.

- Chayawut Chanthorn, a deputy permanent secretary at the Interior Ministry, will become director-general of the Department of Land.

- Pongrat Piromrat, Ubon Ratchathani governor, will become director-general of the Public Works and Town & Country Planning Department.

- Kachorn Srichawanothai, Samut Songkhram governor, will become director-general of the Local Administration Department.

Political observers say these key Interior Ministry posts are crucial in playing a role to help the government gain an upper hand in the election.