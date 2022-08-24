Opposition MPs wear black to protest against Prayut continuing as PM

Critics are demanding that Prayut, who doubles as defence minister, step down before Wednesday when they say his eight-year term as stipulated by the Constitution expires.

Opposition MPs have submitted a petition for the Constitutional Court to rule on when Prayut’s eight-year tenure expires.

Pheu Thai and Move Forward MPs said they had dressed in black because they believe that Prayut is a barbarian prime minister whose eight-year tenure has expired.

Article 158 of the Constitution states that: “The prime minister shall not hold office for more than eight years in total, whether or not consecutively.”

However, there is a dispute over the date from which Prayut's tenure should be counted.

The opposition insists Prayut’s term started when he first assumed premiership on August 24, 2014, after ousting Yingluck Shinawatra’s elected government in a military putsch led by him in May.

Others say his tenure began when the current Constitution was enforced on April 6, 2017, while a third group claims Prayut’s premiership actually began on June 9, 2019, when he was sworn in as prime minister after the general election.