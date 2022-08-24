'No adverse impact' on foreign perception from Prawit becoming caretaker PM

Asked whether Prawit would win acceptance and enjoy the confidence of the international community, Don said there should be no problem because Prawit used to make foreign trips on behalf of the prime minister and he had been received with due respect while serving as defence minister.

The court decided on Wednesday to accept a petition by the opposition seeking a ruling on whether Prayut’s tenure should be regarded as ending on August 24, as he had completed eight years in the post of prime minister since taking the reins on August 24, 2014 after the May 2014 coup. The court suspended Prayut from duty pending its ruling.

Asked whether the incident would affect foreign confidence in the Kingdom, Don said such an incident could happen in any country because it was a domestic affair so the country’s image and reputation would not be affected.