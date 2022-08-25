Prawit ‘does not have power to dissolve Parliament’

Prawit, however, can propose a budget and transfer government officials as it was within the prime minister’s general powers.

If Prawit wants to dissolve Parliament, he should ponder whether to let the actual PM do it instead, Jade said.

He said Prawit needed to remember that the members of Parliament are chosen by citizens, and since the citizens' representatives chose the prime minister, he should let the actual PM take actions like appointing a new minister or dissolving the house.

He said the act of dissolving Parliament by a caretaker PM would be a significant step because it would be tantamount to showing a disregard for the votes of citizens who chose the actual PM, not the caretaker.