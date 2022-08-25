Prawit ‘does not have power to dissolve Parliament’
Caretaker Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan cannot dissolve Parliament or appoint any new minister, as both those decisions need royal approval, a law professor said on Thursday.
Jade Donavanik, president of the Law Faculty of the College of Asian Scholars, was speaking about the role and powers of a caretaker prime minister.
Prawit, however, can propose a budget and transfer government officials as it was within the prime minister’s general powers.
If Prawit wants to dissolve Parliament, he should ponder whether to let the actual PM do it instead, Jade said.
He said Prawit needed to remember that the members of Parliament are chosen by citizens, and since the citizens' representatives chose the prime minister, he should let the actual PM take actions like appointing a new minister or dissolving the house.
He said the act of dissolving Parliament by a caretaker PM would be a significant step because it would be tantamount to showing a disregard for the votes of citizens who chose the actual PM, not the caretaker.
Jade’s comments contradicted the opinion of Deputy Prime Minister Wissanu Krea-ngam, who said a caretaker PM has full powers, including dissolving Parliament and appointing a minister.
“His comments are not relevant to me,” Jade said, in response to Wissanu’s comments.