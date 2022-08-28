Most Thais unconcerned about Prayut’s tenure row sparking nationwide unrest
Most people in Thailand are not worried that the battle over the PM’s tenure will bring protesters to the streets and spark widespread political unrest, a recent survey showed.
A majority of Constitutional Court judges on Wednesday voted to accept the opposition’s petition seeking a verdict on General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure as prime minister. Upon accepting the case, the court suspended Prayut from duty until a verdict is issued.
Taking advantage of this, pro-democracy protesters are getting ready to launch rallies to demand Prayut’s resignation.
Among them is the “People’s Union Party”, led by political activists Jatuporn Prompan and Nitithorn Lamlua, which will gather in Bangkok’s Lan Khon Mueang Town Square on Sunday from 4pm.
Meanwhile, a nationwide survey was conducted on August 24-26 by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida). The survey was on 1,312 respondents aged 18 and above from different backgrounds. Here are some questions and responses:
Are you concerned about anti-Prayut rallies sparking political unrest?
47.48%: No
21.19%: Probably yes
19.13%: Probably no
10.90%: Yes
1.30%: Don’t care
Will rallies force Prayut to resign or dissolve Parliament?
52.06%: Prayut will be unaffected
19.89%: Prayut will resign
15.25%: Prayut will dissolve Parliament
12.80%: Don’t care
Will one of the five eligible persons proposed by political parties become the next PM?
35.90%: None of them
22.79%: Thai Sarng Thai leader Sudarat Keyuraphan
17.84%: Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt
12.19%: Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva
5.87%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul
1.68%: Pheu Thai’s political strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri
3.73%: Don’t care