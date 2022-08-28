Most Thais unconcerned about Prayut’s tenure row sparking nationwide unrest

Meanwhile, a nationwide survey was conducted on August 24-26 by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida). The survey was on 1,312 respondents aged 18 and above from different backgrounds. Here are some questions and responses:

Are you concerned about anti-Prayut rallies sparking political unrest?

47.48%: No

21.19%: Probably yes

19.13%: Probably no

10.90%: Yes

1.30%: Don’t care

Will rallies force Prayut to resign or dissolve Parliament?

52.06%: Prayut will be unaffected

19.89%: Prayut will resign

15.25%: Prayut will dissolve Parliament

12.80%: Don’t care

Will one of the five eligible persons proposed by political parties become the next PM?

35.90%: None of them

22.79%: Thai Sarng Thai leader Sudarat Keyuraphan

17.84%: Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt

12.19%: Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva

5.87%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

1.68%: Pheu Thai’s political strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri

3.73%: Don’t care