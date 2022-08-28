background-defaultbackground-default
logo-pwa

The Nationthailand

Add to Home Screen.

Add
Close
WED, September 14, 2022
nationthailand
Most Thais unconcerned about Prayut’s tenure row sparking nationwide unrest

Most Thais unconcerned about Prayut’s tenure row sparking nationwide unrest

BY LINE : THE NATION
SUN, August 28, 2022
285

Most people in Thailand are not worried that the battle over the PM’s tenure will bring protesters to the streets and spark widespread political unrest, a recent survey showed.

A majority of Constitutional Court judges on Wednesday voted to accept the opposition’s petition seeking a verdict on General Prayut Chan-o-cha’s tenure as prime minister. Upon accepting the case, the court suspended Prayut from duty until a verdict is issued.

Taking advantage of this, pro-democracy protesters are getting ready to launch rallies to demand Prayut’s resignation.

Most Thais unconcerned about Prayut’s tenure row sparking nationwide unrest

Among them is the “People’s Union Party”, led by political activists Jatuporn Prompan and Nitithorn Lamlua, which will gather in Bangkok’s Lan Khon Mueang Town Square on Sunday from 4pm.

Meanwhile, a nationwide survey was conducted on August 24-26 by the National Institute of Development Administration (Nida). The survey was on 1,312 respondents aged 18 and above from different backgrounds. Here are some questions and responses:

Are you concerned about anti-Prayut rallies sparking political unrest?

47.48%: No

21.19%: Probably yes

19.13%: Probably no

10.90%: Yes

1.30%: Don’t care

Will rallies force Prayut to resign or dissolve Parliament?

52.06%: Prayut will be unaffected

19.89%: Prayut will resign

15.25%: Prayut will dissolve Parliament

12.80%: Don’t care

Will one of the five eligible persons proposed by political parties become the next PM?

35.90%: None of them

22.79%: Thai Sarng Thai leader Sudarat Keyuraphan

17.84%: Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt

12.19%: Former Democrat leader Abhisit Vejjajiva

5.87%: Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul

1.68%: Pheu Thai’s political strategist Chaikasem Nitisiri

3.73%: Don’t care

BY LINE : THE NATION
TAGS
Nida pollPrayut Chan-o-chaunrestprotestNews Update
RELATED