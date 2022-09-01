Chart Pattana, Kla call joint press conference, sparking merger rumours

The two spokespersons said in the message: “At 10.30am on September 2, Suwat Liptapanlop, Chart Pattana chairman, and Kla leader Korn Chatikavanij will jointly hold a political press conference at house No. 333 on Rajavithi Soi 20 in Bankok’s Dusit district.”

Sources from the two parties said they would announce solutions that the two parties had jointly agreed on for solving the country’s economic and political crises.

The sources said the joint press conference would be the formal start of political cooperation between the two parties for boosting the potential of both Chart Pattana and Kla at the next general election. The current House of Representatives is scheduled to finish its four-year term in March, after which a general election will be held.