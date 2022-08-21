How to build a metaverse moneymaker (hint: you need creativity, not crypto)

The cryptocurrency meltdown had placed extra pressure on the companies seeking to set up metaverse infrastructure, he added. "This situation jeopardises the survival of metaverse businesses. So, creative productivity is what is required now."

While admitting it was difficult to say what form metaverse creativity should take, Parin said there were guidelines to follow. Creative productivity should be easy to use and understand, entice people to participate, and be transparent.

He said that while the meltdown of digital assets may have shaken people's faith in the metaverse, devising new uses for metaverse technology will undoubtedly generate fresh opportunities and benefits.

Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the fast-growing metaverse market will be worth US$783.3 billion (28 trillion baht) by 2024.

The “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” is being hosted by Nation Group at CentralWorld in Bangkok until Sunday (August 21).

