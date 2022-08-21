How to build a metaverse moneymaker (hint: you need creativity, not crypto)
The metaverse is up and running but still lacks its key ingredient – creatives who will build its moneymaking new products. This was the message delivered by Metaverse Thailand co-founder Parin Sathianpagilanagorn at the “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” in Bangkok on Sunday.
Delivering a talk titled “Creative Productivity in Metaverse”, Parin declared that the metaverse is no longer about raising capital to build this virtual world. Instead, development has switched to the next step: creative efforts to forge the metaverse products that the world will use in the so-called Web 3.0 era.
The focus is now to increase productivity by implementing practical creative ideas and actions, he added.
Parin explained that productivity in this case was geared to income and covered any metaverse product or service that leads to widespread user adoption.
"Mass adoption by people is very important, especially at this time when the market value of the metaverse is falling in tandem with cryptocurrency," he said.
The cryptocurrency meltdown had placed extra pressure on the companies seeking to set up metaverse infrastructure, he added. "This situation jeopardises the survival of metaverse businesses. So, creative productivity is what is required now."
While admitting it was difficult to say what form metaverse creativity should take, Parin said there were guidelines to follow. Creative productivity should be easy to use and understand, entice people to participate, and be transparent.
He said that while the meltdown of digital assets may have shaken people's faith in the metaverse, devising new uses for metaverse technology will undoubtedly generate fresh opportunities and benefits.
Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that the fast-growing metaverse market will be worth US$783.3 billion (28 trillion baht) by 2024.
The “Thailand Metaverse Expo 2022” is being hosted by Nation Group at CentralWorld in Bangkok until Sunday (August 21).
