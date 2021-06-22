On the 80th anniversary of the outbreak of the Great Patriotic war

The human and material losses suffered by the country because of the Nazi aggression are incomparable. History has never known such destruction, barbarism and inhumanity, as was marked by the murderous acts of the Nazis on Soviet soil.

Today we are seeing increasing attempts to falsify the history of WWII: to belittle or keep completely silent about the role of the USSR in defeating Nazism, to whitewash the villains, to put executioners and their victims on the same level, and to question the outcomes of the war and the verdicts of the Nuremberg Tribunal. The goal of such speculation is clear. It is not only to denigrate modern Russia as the successor of the Soviet Union, but also to cover up the unseemly role of their own states’ complicity with the Hitler regime, to justify the ugly excesses of neo-Nazis and an unscrupulous war on monuments to soldiers-liberators.

It is worth reminding everyone that our country made a decisive contribution to defeating the Hitler war machine and liberating Europe and the world from Nazism.

22 June is also known in Russia as a Day of Remembrance and Sorrow. Since 1992 this day became an official commemorative date. On October 24, 2007 Russian President Vladimir Putin signed amendments to the law "On the days of military glory and anniversaries in Russia," which added a new one to the list of anniversaries - June 22 - the Day of Remembrance and Sorrow.

On this day, state flags in Russia are lowered. Entertainment events and programs are suspended or shortened. The country leadership lays mourning wreaths at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in Moscow. The Russian people mourn for all compatriots who defended their homeland at the cost of their lives or became victims of the wars, especially the Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945 years.

History is here to draw lessons from it. One of them is that a desire to rule the world inevitably ends in failure. So do attempts to ensure one's own security at the expense of another's. It is trust, along with realism in international relations that will ensure a lasting and enduring peace in the world.