Chiang Mai Night Market to light up Tha Phae, San Kamphaeng

SATURDAY, JANUARY 10, 2026

Two of Chiang Mai’s most-loved walking streets get a light-art makeover from Jan 17, with free entry, shuttles, shows and local shopping

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will stage “Chiang Mai Night Market” to refresh two of the province’s best-known walking streets — Tha Phae Walking Street and San Kamphaeng Walking Street — from 17 January to 1 March 2026, running daily from 10.00am to 10.00pm.
 

The event is presented under the themes “Tha Phae Remix Chiang Mai Remake” and “San Kamphaeng Remix Chiang Mai Remake”, aiming to encourage travel in the early months of 2026 and strengthen Chiang Mai’s night-time economy. TAT estimates the programme will generate tourism revenue of at least 186 million baht.

Boonlue Thammathoranurak, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, said the province welcomed the event and expected it to help drive travel to Chiang Mai and nearby areas. He said the organisers are building on the cultural strengths of both walking streets by adding digital light-art displays, making the routes more attractive to Thai and international visitors.

Khajondej Apichattrakul, Director of TAT’s Northern Region, said walking streets fit changing traveller behaviour, with visitors increasingly looking for authentic local culture and community experiences rather than purely commercial tourism.

Phisut Phisutthikul, adviser to the Mayor of Chiang Mai Municipality, said Tha Phae Walking Street is a key cultural tourism area supporting grassroots livelihoods, and described the event as another step in using “soft power” to raise tourism value.

Chakree Khattirat, Mayor of San Kamphaeng Subdistrict Municipality, said San Kamphaeng’s walking street reflects local craftsmanship and community identity, and the new format aims to preserve traditional charm while adding fresh night-time energy.

Dates and venues

  • San Kamphaeng Walking Street: Every Saturday
  • Tha Phae Walking Street (Chiang Mai): Every Sunday
  • Runs for six consecutive weeks (17 Jan–1 Mar 2026), 10.00–22.00
     

Light-art highlights (10 points each)

San Kamphaeng (landmark: “The Grand Arts of San Kamphaeng”)

  1. The Woven Legacy (Khuang San Kamphaeng)
  2. The Spirit of Clay (Khuang San Kamphaeng)
  3. The Wishing Lanna (Post Office area)
  4. Color Your Canopy (Post Office area)
  5. The Light Beat (Khuang Market)
  6. The Cool Elephant (Bangkok Bank)
  7. The Basket of Prosperity (Shinawatra Building)
  8. Bo Sang in Bloom (San Kamphaeng Walking Street)
  9. The Weaver’s Beacon (behind Paisan Gold shop building)
  10. The Artful Wall (San Kamphaeng Walking Street)

Tha Phae (landmark: “The Sand Stupa: Chedi of beginnings”)

  1. The Radiant Octagon (Wat Phan On)
  2. Lanna Guardian (Lanna Folk Museum)
  3. From the Sacred Road to the Heritage of the Nation (Treasury Museum)
  4. The Flame of Memory (Buri Rattana House / Architecture Centre)
  5. The Stream of Light (Wat Phan Tao)
  6. The Gesture of Radiance (Wat Phan Tao)
  7. The Lantern of Lanna Imagination (Wat Chedi Luang Worawihan)
  8. The City of Flowers (Lanna Folk Museum)
  9. The Blooming Way (Wat Tung Yu)
  10. The Axis of Culture (Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan)

Shopping perks and activities

Visitors can shop for local souvenirs and try northern dishes from local operators. Shoppers who spend 200 baht per receipt will receive coupons for tourism-related discounts (such as accommodation, restaurants and spa services). The event also includes performances, activities and inspiration-focused programmes for visitors.
 

Artist line-up

  • 17 Jan: Scrubb
  • 18 Jan: PROXIE
  • 24 Jan: Whal & Dolph
  • 25 Jan: No One Else
  • 31 Jan: Yented
  • 1 Feb: Atom
  • 14 Feb: Pause, Earth Patravee
  • 15 Feb: ATLAS, Sarah Salola
  • 21 Feb: Songkarn Rangsan
  • 22 Feb: Serious Bacon
  • 28 Feb: Mean
  • 1 Mar: Season Five

Free shuttle routes

TAT will provide free shuttle buses throughout the event.

San Kamphaeng (2 routes)

  1. Tha Phae Gate area – Wat Si Don Chai – Bo Sang Umbrella Centre – Mai Iam Museum of Contemporary Art – Khuang San Kamphaeng
  2. One Nimman – Central Chiang Mai – Bo Sang Umbrella Centre – Mai Iam Museum of Contemporary Art – Khuang San Kamphaeng

Tha Phae (2 routes)

  1. One Nimman – Chang Phueak Market – Three Kings Monument – Wat Phra Singh Woramahawihan
  2. Tha Phae Gate area – Wat Si Don Chai – Chiang Mai Gate Market – Wat Chedi Luang Worawihan
