Chiang Mai Night Market to light up Tha Phae, San Kamphaeng

The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) will stage “Chiang Mai Night Market” to refresh two of the province’s best-known walking streets — Tha Phae Walking Street and San Kamphaeng Walking Street — from 17 January to 1 March 2026, running daily from 10.00am to 10.00pm.







The event is presented under the themes “Tha Phae Remix Chiang Mai Remake” and “San Kamphaeng Remix Chiang Mai Remake”, aiming to encourage travel in the early months of 2026 and strengthen Chiang Mai’s night-time economy. TAT estimates the programme will generate tourism revenue of at least 186 million baht.

Boonlue Thammathoranurak, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai, said the province welcomed the event and expected it to help drive travel to Chiang Mai and nearby areas. He said the organisers are building on the cultural strengths of both walking streets by adding digital light-art displays, making the routes more attractive to Thai and international visitors.

Khajondej Apichattrakul, Director of TAT’s Northern Region, said walking streets fit changing traveller behaviour, with visitors increasingly looking for authentic local culture and community experiences rather than purely commercial tourism.

Phisut Phisutthikul, adviser to the Mayor of Chiang Mai Municipality, said Tha Phae Walking Street is a key cultural tourism area supporting grassroots livelihoods, and described the event as another step in using “soft power” to raise tourism value.

Chakree Khattirat, Mayor of San Kamphaeng Subdistrict Municipality, said San Kamphaeng’s walking street reflects local craftsmanship and community identity, and the new format aims to preserve traditional charm while adding fresh night-time energy.