Chiang Mai Hosts “Peru–Lanna Nights” Celebrating the 60th Anniversary of Thai–Peruvian Diplomatic Relations

TUESDAY, DECEMBER 30, 2025

The Embassy of the Republic of Peru hosted “Peru–Lanna Nights” to celebrate the 60th Anniversary of Diplomatic Relations between Thailand and Peru.

The event was honoured by the presence of H.E. Ms. Cecilia Galarreta, Ambassador of the Republic of Peru; H.E. Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs (Former Royal Thai Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Thailand to France); Mr. Chatchawal Panya, Deputy Governor of Chiang Mai Province; Dr.M.L.Preeyapun Sridhavat, Honorary Consul-General of the Republic of Peru in Chiang Mai; and Mr. Arnaud Béril, General Manager of Anantara Chiang Mai Resort Hotel.

The celebration featured an exclusive Peruvian–Thai Lanna fine-dining experience over two nights, showcasing a special collaboration between Chef Abel Ortiz Alvarez from Peru and Thai chef Natruthai Petsuwan.The event was a remarkable success and left a lasting impression on all guests, held at Anantara Chiang Mai Resort Hotel.


From left to right: Mr. Arnaud Beríl, Dr.M.L. Preeyapun Sridhavat, Mrs.Weeree Thitipoonya Charoensuwan, H.E.Mr. Sarun Charoensuwan, H.E. Ms.Cecilia Galaretta, Mr. Chatchawal Panya, Sr. Martín Abarca, and  Dr. Kullapat Phisitkul
 

