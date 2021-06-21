Ugandan Olympian tests positive for virus upon arrival in Japan, the first detection as athletes head to Tokyo

It marked the first detection of the coronavirus among incoming athletes five weeks ahead of the competition at a time when cases are surging in many countries, including Japan.

Uganda's team had all been vaccinated with AstraZeneca shots and tested negative for the virus before departure, Japanese media reported, according to the Associated Press. Japan requires a two-week quarantine for international travelers, though it is waiving the rule for many Olympic athletes and support staffers.

Upon arrival Saturday night at Tokyo's Narita International Airport, one member of Uganda's team tested positive. That person was denied entry into Japan and sent to a government-run facility. The team's remaining eight members continued as planned Sunday to the host town of Osaka.

The International Olympic Committee, and the Japanese government and organizers, have insisted that the Games can be held safely with the health protocols in place. But critics say it's too risky to bring thousands of participants from all over the world together while new waves of infections hit many countries with low vaccination rates.

Under Japan's rules, Olympians are not required to be vaccinated against the coronavirus but will need to remain in designated social bubbles and test daily.

Public health experts are particularly concerned about highly contagious variants of the virus, such as the delta variant first detected in India, that appear to be driving many of the recent surges.

While no vaccine is 100 percent effective for everyone, cases of fully vaccinated people contracting the coronavirus have raised alarm. There are particular concerns that the Chinese-made Sinopharm and Sinovac versions offer less protection than other vaccines available.

Japan has fully vaccinated less than 6 percent of its 7.1 million residents, the slowest rate among developed countries, according to the AP. At the same time, cases are rising in many cities, including Osaka and the capital, Tokyo.