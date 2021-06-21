The push for LGBTQ civil rights stalls in the Senate as advocates search for Republican support

Schumer last month said the bill was "one of the things we're considering" for a vote during Pride Month but added, "it's a very busy June." And while individual conversations are taking place, according to Baldwin and Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore., the lead Senate author, there appears to be no organized negotiation underway as there has been on other hot-button issues.

"We're talking about immigration, infrastructure, policing," Sen. John Cornyn, R-Texas, a key GOP figure on civil rights matters, said this month. "But not much on the Equality Act."

The backdrop is a new Republican push to target LGBTQ rights. Advocates count at least 17 new state laws passed this year targeting the community, most of them specifically aimed at transgender Americans. When the House debated the Equality Act earlier this year, numerous Republicans came to the floor to warn of dire consequences if the bill were enacted.

Rep. Andrew S. Clyde, R-Ga., said passing the bill would be "opening the door for predatory men to prey on [women] in the most vulnerable of places - in shelters, changing rooms, and showers." Many others raised fears it would put cisgender women athletes at a competitive disadvantage against transgender women, and some said it would open the door to government-funded abortions.

The sharp-edged rhetoric has continued, even as the spotlight has turned elsewhere on Capitol Hill. At the Faith & Freedom Coalition's Road to Majority conference Friday in Florida, Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., launched an extended attack on the bill, claiming it would "mean that boys who self-identify as female are competing against your daughters and granddaughters in sports" and that "domestic abuse shelters would have to take in men who self-identify as females."

"They say, 'Let's treat everybody equal.' We have equality. We have provisions in our Constitution," she said.

The corps of advocates who see the Equality Act as the capstone of a 50-year struggle for LGBTQ civil rights say they remain optimistic that progress can be made on a lawmaker-by-lawmaker basis. They believe that at least 10 Republicans will ultimately be open to passing the law, vaulting a potential filibuster, and that Manchin will support the bill once a critical mass of Republicans get on board.

Alphonso David, president of the Human Rights Campaign, the nation's most prominent LGBTQ rights organization, said the main thrust of the advocacy has been combating "misinformation" about the bill - including the notion that it would impinge on religious freedom.

"We've had the First Amendment on the books for decades. We've had a clear separation between church and state for decades. The Equality Act does not change the fundamental principles that support religious freedom," he said. "We heard some of the same arguments, if you will, in the 1960s when the Civil Rights Act was amended - that this would really radically affect how religious institutions function. That didn't happen."

The push has been complicated by the federal courts, which have taken up major cases dealing with LGBTQ rights in recent years. Some Republicans have cited last year's surprise decision banning employment discrimination in declaring that they no longer see a need for broader civil rights legislation. And on Thursday, a unanimous Supreme Court rejected a Philadelphia agency's decision to sideline organizations that refused to place foster children with same-sex couples on religious grounds - a narrow decision that did not establish a broad new religious freedom doctrine.

But the advocates argue that the courts have left major gaps in LGBTQ rights - such as excluding discrimination in housing, public accommodations and jury service - while also pointing out that existing statutes and court decisions do plenty to preserve religious freedom.

"I like the Equality Act how it's written - I think it is appropriate and fair," said Mara Keisling, founder and executive director of the National Center for Transgender Equality. But, she said, "no bill is perfect, and if there's some particular thing that anybody wants to talk about, I say we talk about it."

Some GOP congressional aides, however, said that the Equality Act's supporters have not been open enough to policy concessions. Tyler Deaton, a political consultant who has helped build GOP support for LGBTQ rights, said the legislation will have to change to win a sufficient number of Republican votes, noting that numerous states who have passed similar civil rights laws have written in those protections.

"Especially in the wake of the Supreme Court's most recent ruling, it's critical that Democrats work with Republicans in the Senate who agree that LGBTQ Americans need federal protections, and people of faith deserve a Civil Rights Act that respects them as well," Deaton said.

In explaining his opposition to the bill in 2019, Manchin expressed general support for LGBTQ rights but cited the discomfort of school officials in his home state with the bill's gender implications, saying he was "not convinced that the Equality Act as written provides sufficient guidance to the local officials who will be responsible for implementing it." He vowed to "build broad bipartisan support and find a viable path forward for these critical protections."