Early-vote registrations near 1 million in 13 days, says EC

The Election Commission (EC) on Friday, January 2, said a total of 937,061 people had registered for advance voting during the period December 20, 2025 to January 1, 2026.
The registrations cover voting in the same constituency, outside the constituency and overseas. Of the total, 4,617 people registered to vote in their own constituency, 856,813 registered to vote outside their constituency, and 75,631 registered to vote overseas.
The commission said voters who have a necessary reason for being unable to cast ballots on election day, those residing overseas, and officials assigned duties on election day can register for advance voting from December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026.
It added that voters who have already registered for advance voting but later change their minds, or are unable to vote on February 1, 2026, may cancel their advance voting registration.
This is because advance voting is not available for the referendum, meaning those who wish to vote in the referendum must do so on February 8, 2026, alongside the general election.
Voters who wish to cast their referendum vote outside their constituency must register again. Registration for referendum voting outside the constituency and overseas will be open from January 3-5, 2026.