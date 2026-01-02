Early-vote registrations near 1 million in 13 days, says EC

The commission said voters who have a necessary reason for being unable to cast ballots on election day, those residing overseas, and officials assigned duties on election day can register for advance voting from December 20, 2025 to January 5, 2026.

It added that voters who have already registered for advance voting but later change their minds, or are unable to vote on February 1, 2026, may cancel their advance voting registration.

This is because advance voting is not available for the referendum, meaning those who wish to vote in the referendum must do so on February 8, 2026, alongside the general election.