EC explains six steps for Feb 8 referendum vote on drafting a new constitution

Thailand’s Election Commission (EC) has issued a public information notice setting out the key details of the constitutional referendum that will be held on the same day as the House election on February 8, after the Royal Gazette published the official referendum question.

Voters will be asked: “Do you approve of having a new constitution?” The EC said the referendum is the first step required under a Constitutional Court ruling and is significant to the process of creating a new charter as set out under the constitution and the court’s interpretation.

The commission stressed that the vote does not mean a new constitution will be drafted immediately.

Instead, it is a public consultation to determine whether people agree to begin the process of preparing a new constitution.