Referendum set for February 8: should Thailand have a new constitution?

The Royal Gazette website has published a Prime Minister’s Office announcement on the date of a referendum, signed by Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, setting Sunday, February 8, 2026 as referendum day.

The notice says the cabinet told parliament it would support a referendum process and constitutional amendments by listening to the public and promoting participation from all sectors. The cabinet therefore deemed it appropriate to hold a first referendum to seek approval for drafting a new constitution, under Section 9, paragraph two (2) of the Referendum Act 2021.

It also notes that the Election Commission has already set Sunday, February 8, 2026 as the date for the general election of MPs. The cabinet said it was therefore necessary to hold the referendum on the same day to save public funds, maximise convenience for voters, and reduce the burden on the Election Commission.

The cabinet resolved on December 18, 2025 to set February 8, 2026 as referendum day, with the question: “Do you agree that Thailand should have a new constitution?”

The announcement was issued on December 23, 2025.