China administers 1 billion COVID-19 vaccine doses

A total of 21 COVID-19 vaccines have entered clinical trials in China since last year. So far, four vaccines have been granted conditional marketing approval and three have been authorized for emergency use within the country.

China's nationwide vaccination campaign is open to people aged over 18. The country has approved the emergency use of domestic inactivated vaccines on people aged 3 to 17. Detailed policies will be formulated for the inoculation of this age group based on the specific COVID-19 situation.

At least 70 percent of the target population in China is expected to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by the end of this year, according to Zeng Yixin, deputy head of the NHC.