Death toll rises to 9 in Florida condo collapse as search for the missing continues

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said the confirmed death toll in the condo collapse has risen to nine.

She said four more bodies have been found in the rubble.

As of Sunday, she said one victim died after being transported to the hospital, and eight victims were recovered on the scene. Four victims have been identified.

"My deepest condolences to the families, the friends, the communities of those who have lost their lives, and my prayers with the family and the whole community as they mourn," she said. "We are making every effort to identify those others who have been recovered, and additionally contacting their family members as soon as we are able."

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said search-and-rescue teams had made "substantial" progress overnight and that the fire that had been burning deep within the rubble seemed to have lessened as of Sunday morning.

"I was there this morning and I took a walk around the site and I did see a substantial difference from when I left at about 11 o'clock. So there is progress being made," Burkett said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"It's moving along."

Burkett said the only thing he was telling families and loved ones of those still unaccounted for was that crews planned to keep working until everyone was pulled out.

"We are working 24 hours a day, nonstop, nothing else on our mind, with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble safely," Burkett said. "We've got world-class search and rescue people. We've got the dogs, we've got the cranes. We are not resource poor. … We've had a luck problem. We just need to start to get a little more lucky right now."

The director of emergency management for Florida on Sunday welcomed a team from the Israel Defense Forces to help with search-and-rescue efforts.

The delegation includes about 10 reserve officers, "all top experts in engineering & social care efforts," according to IDF.

Members of task force teams from Israel and Mexico were set to assist with search-and-rescue efforts, Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Alan Cominsky said on Friday.

A separate group of Israeli rescuers was at the site of the condo building within hours of the collapse, according to Cadena International, a humanitarian organization based in Miami.

