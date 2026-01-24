Army Commander steps up efforts to combat drug gangs, scam networks

Gen Pana Claewplodtook, Commander of the Royal Thai Army, visited Chiang Mai to review ongoing operations aimed at preventing and suppressing drug trafficking and scam networks in the northern region. The Army is collaborating with 17 security agencies to strengthen efforts against illegal drug trade along the northern border with Myanmar.

From October 2025 to the present, 168 drug seizures were made, with 179 arrests. Large quantities of illicit substances were confiscated, including 85 million methamphetamine pills, 1.2 kg of heroin, 1,522 kg of methamphetamine, and 1.5 kg of opium. 26 confrontations occurred with drug trafficking groups, resulting in 14 deaths of traffickers, with no casualties among Thai officers.

In response to growing political unrest in Myanmar, the Army Commander ordered increased vigilance on the border, especially concerning the Myanmar elections and potential disruptions in smuggling routes. He also called for tighter measures against scam networks and illegal drug production in border areas, incorporating technology to enhance the effectiveness of both land and sea interceptions.

Moreover, to further fortify the border security in Chiang Mai, Gen Pana approved the establishment of an additional military base in Wiang Haeng, which will serve to prevent the expansion of influence by armed groups like the USWA Army, thus enhancing the long-term security of Thailand’s northern borders.