Nerdah Mya dismisses criticism, presses on with Kawthoolei

The interview said the next generation of Karen leadership must think differently and have clarity in politics, the economy and the military, so that negotiations with the Myanmar government are possible. If that happens, the interview said, Karen armed groups would agree with independence from Myanmar. The interview also criticised the KNU as lacking strength and lacking freedom to self-govern, and said some Karen groups have split off to work under Myanmar’s orders and become involved in drugs, trafficking and other illegal activities.

Asked whether there had been talks with other Karen leaders, Nerdah Mya said the group is small and is viewed as lacking territory of its own, and that major Karen leaders do not want to talk. The interview said political and military work should be flexible and open to different views, but that the other side lacks this. The stated position is a desire to see greater Karen unity, so that one day Karen people can live together without disputes over which group owns which territory.

Nerdah Mya said the KNU statement accusing the declaration of damaging Karen revolutionary credibility reflects “old thinking” that prevents Karen statehood. The interview said efforts to build Karen identity along the border—such as issuing identity cards—have been criticised, but that moving forward is not feared because most people support the plan and armed Karen groups understand the good intentions behind it.

The interview said the “new country” model draws on systems from the United States, Singapore and Timor-Leste, with elections every four years, a House of Representatives, and laws for governance. The interview said the country would be run systematically within four years, with the future working coalition led by young Karen who studied abroad and will return to help build stability. The message said “Kawthoolei” is the land of all Karen people.

In closing, Nerdah Mya said Thailand is a long-standing neighbour with family ties and asked Thailand not to worry. The interview said that once the Republic of Kawthoolei becomes concrete, Thailand will not need to worry about drugs, human trafficking or scammer problems because the group will help manage them. The message also expressed gratitude for Thailand’s humanitarian help to Karen people during years of oppression by Myanmar’s government, and said that freedom should be met with gratitude for Thailand’s support.